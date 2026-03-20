Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic crash: Is a Jake Paul rematch on the horizon?

Anthony Joshua has officially returned to the gym, posting footage of his workouts alongside Oleksandr Usyk. This marks his formal return to boxing after defeating Jake Paul and surviving a tragic car crash following his victory.

On December 19, Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul via a dominant knockout victory in which the Briton fractured the influencer’s jaw. Ten days later, he was involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of his personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami.

Now, Joshua has returned and is ready for his next test. Many are wondering who his next rival will be, with a rematch against Jake Paul on the table due to the YouTuber’s thirst for revenge.

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Is Anthony Joshua going to fight Jake Paul again?

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have been training together ahead of their respective returns to the ring. The Ukrainian is set to make his WBC heavyweight title defense against kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven on May 23, 2026, in Egypt.

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On the other hand, Anthony Joshua—who was trained by Usyk for the Jake Paul bout—is scheduled to fight again in July. However, reports suggest that a rematch against the influencer is not his priority right now.

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see also WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman advises Jake Paul and influencers to stop boxing

When Joshua defeated Paul, it was clear that the influencer was not at the same level as the Briton, whose punches heavily injured Paul by causing a double fracture to his jaw to end the fight.

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Tyson Fury remains an option for Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury, another heavyweight star, has been strongly linked to a potential bout against Anthony Joshua. The ‘Gypsy King’ is set to return from retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11, 2026, and Joshua could be his next challenge.

Fury recently stated that he wants to face Joshua, but he must first defeat Makhmudov. If he is successful, the British star would be the clear choice for his next test.

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