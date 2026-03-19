WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman advises Jake Paul and influencers to stop boxing

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has advised Jake Paul and other influencers to step away from professional boxing following the recent “Ring Royale” event in Monterrey, Mexico. During a press conference, Sulaiman expressed deep concern over the physical risks associated with these spectacles, emphasizing that “boxing is not a game.”

While Sulaiman has previously defended Paul’s dedication to the sport, his stance has shifted following recent events. He noted that the lack of professional fundamentals among influencers makes them highly vulnerable to serious injury, especially when facing seasoned or much larger opponents.

The WBC president stressed that although these matches attract massive audiences and new fans, safety must remain the priority. He urged influencers who truly love the sport to transition into roles as promoters or supporters rather than continuing to risk their lives inside the ring.

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“Very dangerous, because boxing is not a game. You cannot play boxing; it is a high-risk contact sport that depends on excellent physical preparation and the conditions of the individuals,” Sulaiman stated.

The risks of influencer bouts

The president’s comments follow the controversial “Ring Royale 2026,” which drew criticism from boxing legends like Juan Manuel Marquez. Sulaiman backed these concerns, stating that the novelty of celebrity fights is reaching a dangerous breaking point that requires stricter medical regulations and professional supervision.

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While figures like Jake Paul have provided significant exposure to the sport, Sulaiman believes the focus needs to return to the integrity of professional rankings. He warned that without proper regulation, the current trend of “super-fights” between influencers and veterans could eventually lead to a tragedy in the ring.

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see also Jake Paul sets return timeline, eyes possible rematch after KO loss to Anthony Joshua

“They are ruining boxing—the YouTubers, the influencers,” Mexican legend Juan Manuel Marquez said. “It just shouldn’t be possible. I respect them, right? But I don’t like that kind of thing because they don’t have a process. What do I mean by that? There is no amateur process. These YouTubers don’t train. Some of them don’t even run, exercise, or go to the gym.”

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What is next for Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is currently at a crossroads in his career after his high-profile bout against Anthony Joshua in late 2025. Despite being ranked in the cruiserweight division, the WBC has made it clear that Paul must defeat a top-15 ranked contender to be considered for a world title shot.

During his bout against Joshua, Jake Paul suffered a double fractured jaw, raising concerns about whether influencers should box. However, the YouTuber is determined to continue his career in the sport despite this massive setback.

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