Oleksandr Usyk confirms if Tyson Fury trilogy will be the ‘last dance’ of his career

Teaming up for one last showdown, Oleksandr Usyk has made it clear that Tyson Fury should be the opponent in the final fight of his boxing career. The unified heavyweight champion believes a trilogy would decisively close their rivalry. Usyk has already defeated Fury twice, including both matches in 2024 that made him the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Fury briefly retired in 2025 but has since returned to the sport, keeping the possibility of a third fight alive. Usyk emphasized the trilogy as “the last dance,” showing that settling the rivalry with Fury is the ultimate goal before he retires.

Before thinking about a third meeting with Fury, Usyk has another fight on his schedule. He will defend his WBC heavyweight belt against kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven in Egypt this May, keeping his focus on preparation and readiness.

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“In my head, Tyson Fury, it’s the last dance,” Usyk told the Associated Press, reiterating that his priority is to finish his career against Fury if circumstances allow.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury during their bout as part of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

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Logistics remain uncertain

The first two fights took place in Riyadh, but geopolitical tensions leave the location for a potential trilogy undecided. Usyk stressed that organizers will choose the venue, while his main concern is being fully prepared for the fight.

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