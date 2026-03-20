Oleksandr Usyk sets conditions for a Jake Paul bout amid Anthony Joshua’s rematch rumors

With Anthony Joshua returning to training, many are wondering whether a Jake Paul rematch is near. Now, Oleksandr Usyk has set the final conditions for a potential bout against the influencer.

Oleksandr Usyk is regarded as one of the most complete boxers in the heavyweight division. This reputation has led many to believe he could also shine in mixed martial arts, fueling speculation about a crossover fight in the near future.

Reports suggest that a match against UFC great Jon Jones could be an option if Usyk ever decides to try MMA. While Jake Paul has also been linked to a crossover fight against Usyk, the Ukrainian’s team has largely dismissed that scenario for the time being.

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“A fight with Jake Paul in MMA at this stage is not being considered,” Team Usyk’s Sergey Lapin told Casinostugan (via The Mirror). “But we are always open to creative and interesting collaborations in the future. If we are talking about crossover fights, a very interesting matchup could be against Jon Jones in the United States. The best heavyweight in MMA against one of the best boxers of his generation could become a very big event if organized properly. Who is the baddest man on the planet?”

Jake Paul needs a recovery fight

Last December, Jake Paul faced Anthony Joshua in his toughest challenge to date. The influencer stepped into the ring against a former world champion who was clearly the superior boxer.

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In the sixth round, Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out to secure the win. The British star landed a punch that caused a double fracture in Paul’s jaw, raising questions about the YouTuber’s capacity to compete at the heavyweight level.

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see also WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman advises Jake Paul and influencers to stop boxing

Jake Paul has indicated that he wants to fight again; however, he likely needs a “recovery” bout to rebuild his confidence. This would involve facing another influencer or a boxer who is not at the same elite level as Joshua.

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Reports suggest that while Paul wants a rematch against Joshua, his next fight will likely not be that one. A second bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. or Tommy Fury is reportedly on the table, as he needs a win to continue building his name in the boxing industry.