His presence in boxing can not go unnoticed: fans, media, active and retired boxers love him or hate him. This is Jake Paul, the famous Youtuber who wants to earn a legacy in this sport. Regarding Paul's desire, former World Champion and current promoter Oscar de la Hoya has shared his point of view.

Jake Paul, to be one of Oscar de la Hoya's boxers? This is the opinion of the promoter about him

It is inevitable to recognize the impact Jake Paul has had on the boxing world. Beyond the fights he has starred in and the opponents he has faced, his presence has not gone unnoticed. This has resulted in economic gains often unattainable for the vast majority of active fighters. Undoubtedly, something attractive for any elite promoter, such as Oscar de la Hoya.

So far, Jake Paul has a record of 5 fights, all wins. His most recent ring appearance came in December 2021, when he delivered a brutal knockout to former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. It should be noted that he has not yet faced any active fighter.

The Problem Child has also dabbled in boxing as a promoter. One of his fighters, Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano is set to star in the biggest event in the history of women's boxing on April 30 at New York's Madison Square Garden, fighting for all the Lightweight titles held by Katie Taylor, the current Pound for Pound Queen.

Oscar de la Hoya's wink to Jake Paul

The Golden Boy is one of the few boxers included in the list of five-division World Champions. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters of all time and now a successful promoter. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he highly praised Jake Paul's qualities: would he like to include him among the fighters he represents?

"Let me tell you one thing about Jake Paul. He's the real deal. I'm gonna tell you that, with only four or five fights, and the way he's taking it serious... Jake Paul is the real deal. And I dare anyone who has boxing experience who has MMA experience to call him out, 'cause I'll tell you one thing, this guy can beat a lot of good champions, and even great champions.", stated De la Hoya in an interview for TMZ Sports.

Jake Paul is not suprised of De la Hoya's opinion

Jake Paul is a famous Youtuber, a successful entrepreneur, and a well-known boxer and promoter. What he is definitely not, is humble. The Problem Child emphasized that what Oscar de la Hoya said about him is something he himself had already mentioned some time ago.

"To hear that from (Oscar de la Hoya) means a lot, but he's right and I've been saying it all along. I sound so cocky, 'he's right!', but it's true man. I beat world champions in the gym and sparring... I think this last fight proved that people have to take me seriously and that everyone should be on high alert and I'm just getting started with what's to come.", said Paul also to TMZ Sports.

So far, it is still uncertain when is Jake Paul coming back to the ring. However, he has stated on social media, on which he is constantly updating his fans about his personal and professional life, that he was planning to step again into the ring in August.