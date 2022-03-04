Mexican and world boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. is going through a difficult time after he opened his heart to his fans and shared the tough decision he had to make to help his son.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. is a true warrior not only in the ring but in life itself. Boxing fans remember him for the wars he fought and won during his sporting life, however, his most difficult battles have been fought daily, as in these days when he had to make a tough decision to support his son, former World Middleweight Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The great JC is a true legend of world boxing and is considered by many to be the greatest Mexican fighter of all time and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in history. His record after a 25-year career was 107-6-2 (85 KOs), in which he won World titles in three different weight classes, and remained undefeated for 90 bouts.

On the other hand, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had a promising start in boxing. With no amateur experience, he entered the professional ranks at the age of 17. In 2011 he became the first World Middleweight Champion of Mexico. He made 4 defenses of his belt and it was taken from him in the last one by Sergio Maravilla Martinez. Currently, he has not retired from boxing, but he has left the big boxing events. His record is 53-6-1 (34 KOs).

Julio Cesar Chavez's tough decision about his son

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is very active on social media. He is constantly sharing moments of his day-to-day life with his followers. However, he has recently disappeared from his verified accounts. Rumors about his condition began to emerge, so his father, El Gran Campeon Mexicano came out to clarify Julito's situation.

"To all those who have asked about my son Julio I want to say that he is in good hands. He is in a rehabilitation program, recovering. Very soon he will be well and will be able to talk to all of you. He is not kidnapped, he is not lost. He is in rehab and soon he will tell you about it. This is so you can enjoy your son, blessings.", stated Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. on his social media.

Before this event, it was speculated that Julito was in talks to fight Youtuber Jake Paul, a rivalry that was growing in the heat of the discourteous statements of both in social networks and that now will have to wait for the son of the legend to rejoin the fight after recovering from his alleged addiction problem, an illness he had suffered before.