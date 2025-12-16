Jake Paul receives stern warning from Amir Khan ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

The boxing world turns its attention to Miami this Friday as Jake Paul faces former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in what promises to be the biggest test of the YouTube star’s career.

For Joshua, it marks a return to the ring since his 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, while Paul shifts focus from a canceled exhibition against Gervonta Davis to confronting the seasoned heavyweight.

While anticipation builds for the eight-round heavyweight clash, one former world champion is sounding the alarm. Amir Khan, a British super lightweight legend, expressed deep concern over the risks Paul faces against a fighter of Joshua’s caliber.

Khan’s warning underscores the dangerous reality of mismatched fights in modern boxing, where entertainment and spectacle sometimes outweigh skill and experience.

Why Amir Khan fears for Jake Paul

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Khan said, “People get killed in boxing. That’s the reality of it, and that’s the risk of a fight like this.” The 39-year-old continued, reflecting on the surreal nature of the bout: “I didn’t believe it at first, I honestly thought it was a wind-up… Then I saw them head-to-head, and I saw Jake looking up at the sky. I thought, ‘Wow, this is actually happening.’”

Joshua’s power could prove too much for Paul

Khan highlighted the disparity in skill and experience between the two fighters. “AJ can bang. He’s a former world champion. He’s got power, size, everything. If he lands clean, the damage he can do is scary. Especially when he is landing it on someone like Jake Paul. He’s not capable of taking that sort of power. He’s still new to the game.”

Could the fight impact crossover boxing?

Khan also warned that the event could have broader implications for the sport. “I think this could be the end of YouTubers jumping in with real active fighters… Because it only takes one shot. One bad night, one clean shot, and someone can get seriously hurt. We’ve seen the way someone’s whole life can be altered.”

As Friday approaches, the stakes are high—not only for Paul and Joshua, but also for the credibility and safety of crossover boxing events in the future.

