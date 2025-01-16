The highly anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, which captivated the boxing world last November, led to unforeseen outcomes beyond the ring. Despite his defeat, Tyson has turned his earnings into a new opportunity, making a bold and surprising move far from the squared circle that has stunned boxing fans.

The former world champion has purchased a stunning 2.7-acre estate in Delray Beach, Florida, for $13 million. The property, registered under his wife Lakiha’s name, marks a significant step in Tyson’s post-boxing journey.

Mike Tyson’s decision to venture into real estate has sparked interest among boxing fans and media alike. Many view it as a move toward stability and peace in a new phase of his life.

“The Tyson family has been a valued client and friend for many years, and it’s been a pleasure working with them,” said Joseph Schneider, the family representative.

L-R) Jake Paul announced as winner against Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

A fresh start for Tyson

Though the fight against Paul ended in defeat, Tyson’s attitude remains resilient. The purchase of the Florida estate signals his readiness to embrace a new chapter. “This is one of those situations where you lose but still win. I’m grateful for last night,” Tyson reflected after the bout.

Mike Tyson’s enduring legacy

Tyson’s storied career has been marked by triumphs and challenges, yet his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time endures. This latest investment underscores how his influence extends far beyond the ring, solidifying his impact in and out of the sport.