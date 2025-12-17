What happens if PSG win, tie or lose vs Flamengo today in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

Once again, Lusail Stadium will host a soccer final. This time it will not be a World Cup, but the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025. There, PSG and Flamengo will face each other to finally determine who the best team of the year is.

The most recent Champions League winner will make its debut in this competition, precisely in the decisive match. Luis Enrique’s side will look to lift this trophy for the first time in its history, making this event extremely significant.

Meanwhile, Flamengo reached this stage after playing two previous rounds. In the first, they defeated Cruz Azul 2–1 to claim the Derby of the Americas, while their most recent match saw them beat Pyramids 2–0, lifting the Challenger Cup. Follow our liveblog of PSG vs Flamengo and don’t miss a single thing!

What happens if PSG defeat Flamengo?

If PSG manage to defeat Flamengo in the final of the 2025 Intercontinental Cup, they will be crowned champions of the competition, lifting this trophy for the first time. It would be an unprecedented achievement in the recent history of the Parisian side.

What if PSG and Flamengo end in a draw?

If the match between PSG and Flamengo ends level after the 90 minutes of regulation time, the game will go to extra time. Two 15-minute periods will be played, and if the teams are still level, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

What happens if PSG lose to Flamengo?

If PSG ends up losing their match against Flamengo, it will be the end of their hopes of adding a new trophy to their cabinet, a privilege that will go to the Brazilian side. In that case, it would be the second time that the Mengao achieves this, as their only previous Intercontinental Cup was won in 1981 after defeating Liverpool 3–0.