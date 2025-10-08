Manny Pacquiao makes unexpected announcement, sets return date after draw with Mario Barrios

The boxing world is buzzing as Manny Pacquiao confirms his return to the ring. The Filipino legend will step back into action on January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas, bringing excitement to fans eager for a new chapter in his storied career. While the venue and date are now official, Pacquiao has yet to reveal his opponent, leaving speculation running wild.

Pacquiao, who will be 47 years old by fight night, last fought Mario Barrios to a majority draw in July 2025 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. That fight marked his first bout after being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and ending a four-year retirement.

“Hello to all my boxing fans. I’m excited to let you know I will be returning to the ring January 24 in Las Vegas. It is going to be an exciting and special event. Stay tuned. More news to come on my opponent in the next few days,” Pacquiao announced on social media, generating a wave of anticipation.

Who could be Pacquiao’s next opponent?

Early speculation points toward Rolando Romero, the WBA welterweight champion, who stunned the boxing world by defeating Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision in May 2025 at Times Square. While nothing is official, Romero is widely believed to be the frontrunner, creating potential for a marquee clash that fans won’t want to miss.

What this means for Pacquiao’s legacy

Returning to the ring at 47 years old, Pacquiao continues to defy expectations. With a career record of 62-8-3, 39 KOs, he has proven his resilience and enduring skill.

Fans and analysts alike are eager to see whether the eight-division champion can once again showcase the speed, power, and strategy that defined his prime, adding yet another chapter to a legendary career.

