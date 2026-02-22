How much did Ryan Garcia make for beating Mario Barrios in WBC welterweight title fight?

Ryan Garcia put on a boxing clinic to defeat Mario Barrios and become the new WBC welterweight champion. Garcia bounced back from a weird stretch where he lost two fights and another one was ruled a no contest due to a failed drug test. Garcia said this fight was going to “be my burial or my resurrection – one of them” in the press conference prior to the fight. It was the latter, and that came joined by a hefty bag of money.

Garcia earned over $30 million in his fight against Gervonta Davis, but while he still earned a significant eight-figure payday against Barrios, it wasn’t close to what he earned against Davis.

Multiple reports, including specialized outlet The Sportster state that Garcia actually earned around $10 million between the base, the guarantees, and a slice of the event’s pay per view revenue. However, the WBC will get $5,000 from Garcia as a fine for missing a mandatory weight check deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garcia is back atop the boxing world

Garcia was once 23-0 and regarded as one of the best boxers in the whole wide world. Then, he lost to Davis due to a liver hook and he came crashing down. He bounced back by knocking out lesser boxer Oscar Duarte, and then he went spiraling down in the buildup against Devin Haney. He originally beat Haney by a majority decision, but he tested positive in a drug test, so it was overturned.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Garcia then took a year off to get help with mental health struggles and substance abuse. After that, he came back to face a tough boxer in Rolando ‘Rolly‘ Romero. In what can only be described as an upset, Romero danced around Garcia and won a unanimous decision over King Ryan. With this win, Garcia is now back to being a world champion.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson makes something clear about facing Floyd Mayweather despite uncertainty surrounding the fight

How much did Barrios earn?

Barrios’ biggest reported payday came in 2021 when he faced legendary Manny Pacquiao and earned around $2.5 million. Barrios has also fought Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman, though he is usually de B-side, despite coming in as champion sometimes.

Advertisement

Per portal The Sportster, Barrios’ purse is projected around the $5 million and $8 million mark. Barrios is a very solid name in the boxing world, but he is not a household quantity. Hence, his paydays are not as big as others.