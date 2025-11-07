Jake Paul receives short-notice challenge from ex-champion who beat Manny Pacquiao

The boxing world rarely rests when Jake Paul is involved. After his much-hyped exhibition bout against Gervonta Davis was scrapped, the Ohio native suddenly finds himself with a new and unexpected challenge — this time, from a retired world champion with a win over one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Paul, who has been teasing a December return to the ring, has drawn interest from multiple names, including Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou. But the latest offer carries a unique edge of history and intrigue, as a former WBO welterweight champion has thrown his hat into the ring for a potential comeback fight.

That name is Timothy Bradley, the man who famously defeated Manny Pacquiao by split decision in 2012 to claim the WBO title. Though he retired nearly a decade ago, Bradley appears to have rediscovered his competitive spark — and he’s not only calling out Paul but also one of his close associates, J’Leon Love.

Could Bradley actually return to fight Jake Paul?

Speaking to Fight Hype, Bradley made a fiery declaration that left fans stunned. “Yeah, I’m getting in shape,” he said. “Two-for-one, it’s still going on. …In the same night, in the same damn night, try me. Call my bluff, bro, for real.”

Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley Jr. pose during their official weigh-in. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The former champion didn’t stop there. He reminded fans that his early retirement didn’t come from lack of ability but from choice. “I still got it. I retired early, I still had a lot left in my tank. I can come back and wax both [Jake Paul and J’Leon Love] in the same night. Five rounds apiece.”

Paul’s focus shifts to promotion

While weighing his next opponent, Paul continues expanding his promotional career. His company recently announced Holly Holm’s upcoming title fight against Stephanie Han, with Paul praising the former UFC star for her longevity and impact.

Whether Paul accepts Bradley’s challenge or chooses another high-profile matchup, his December return promises to keep boxing headlines busy.

