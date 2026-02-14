Mike Tyson makes something clear about facing Floyd Mayweather despite uncertainty surrounding the fight

Talk of a potential showdown between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather has slowed in recent months, but the legendary heavyweight isn’t ready to walk away from the idea.

Mayweather recently filed a $340 million lawsuit, claiming money is still owed to him from some of his biggest fights. “Money” hasn’t stepped into a ring since his exhibition with John Gotti III in August 2024.

Meanwhile, former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis announced he’ll fight Mayweather on June 27 in Greece, raising questions about whether Tyson’s long-anticipated bout with Mayweather is still on the table.

Despite the uncertainty, Tyson remains undeterred. When asked by TMZ Sports whether fans will get to see him face Mayweather, the 59-year-old responded:

“Yeah it’s happening. S— yeah it’s happening. You think I’d give that up? I was minding my business, he challenged me.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tyson’s fitness boosts his confidence

Tyson says he’s in peak shape and has even dropped a T-shirt size in the process. The former heavyweight champion believes he’s more than ready to step back into the ring against Mayweather.

Conor McGregor has also expressed excitement over the matchup, having spent time with Tyson in Dublin last December. McGregor told Bloody Elbow:

“I’ll tell you what, he [Tyson] won’t lose. I hope it goes ahead, he seems confident it’s going ahead, he’s well up for it.”

Can Tyson still compete against Mayweather?

At 59, Tyson faces the challenge of taking on a nearly 50-year-old Mayweather, who himself hasn’t fought competitively in some time. While McGregor is confident in Tyson, not all fans share that view, questioning whether the fight would carry the same excitement as earlier matchups in boxing history.

