Manny Pacquiao confirms likely venue for potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The boxing world is buzzing with anticipation as Manny Pacquiao provides a hint on where a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. could take place. Over a decade has passed since the two legends faced off, and fans are eager to see the modern icons clash once more.

The first encounter ended with Mayweather unifying three welterweight titles via unanimous decision, a victory that left many craving a more dramatic showdown. Since then, both fighters have followed different paths, with Pacquiao briefly retiring and Mayweather largely stepping away from professional bouts.

Pacquiao made a notable return in July, battling reigning WBC champion Mario Barrios to a draw. Despite falling short of becoming the oldest world welterweight champion, the Filipino superstar proved he still has the skills and determination to compete at the highest level.

Where could the rematch happen?

When asked bySeconds Out about the potential venue for a rematch, Pacquiao provided a concise answer: “Probably it will happen in Las Vegas.” This suggests negotiations are reaching the final stages, and fans could soon witness a historic showdown in one of boxing’s most iconic cities.

Manny Pacquiao (R) punches Mario Barrios during their WBC welterweight title fight. Harry How/Getty Images

If the fight goes ahead, it would be a professional bout rather than an exhibition, marking Mayweather’s first professional fight in over eight years. This adds an extra layer of excitement and stakes for both fighters and their fans.

Pacquiao shifts focus from Romero to Mayweather

Originally scheduled to face WBA champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero, Pacquiao has now prioritized a rematch with Mayweather. The decision emphasizes his desire to settle the score and provide fans with the long-awaited sequel to one of boxing’s most famous encounters.

