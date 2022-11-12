Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight against Deji in an exhibition boxing fight. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Mayweather vs Deji: Predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US this boxing fight

Former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. will once again have an exhibition fight against Youtuber Deji Olatunji. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US and Canada on FITE TV PPV.

It will be the opportunity to see who is considered one of the greatest exponents of boxing in all of history. The 45-year-old American, Floyd Mayweather Jr., during his career was a champion in five different divisions, in addition to having an undefeated record in 50 fights. But also, his fights have always been very convening.

And surely this time will not be the exception, since his rival will be the renowned social media star, Deji Olatunji, who is also the younger brother of another well-known youtuber who also dabbled in boxing, KSI. It will be a good fight for those who remember the good times of Mayweather, and for fans of the youtuber to see his favorite star in action.

Mayweather vs Deji: Fight information

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE

Live stream: FITE TV PPV

Mayweather vs Deji: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Mayweather vs Deji: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a professional record of 50 wins, 0 losses and 0 draws. In addition, he has had 4 exhibition fights in recent years, 2 without a decision and 2 won by KO. In the case of British youtuber Deji, as an amateur he had three fights and lost them all. Although as a professional he has 1 fight and it was a victory.

How to watch or live stream Mayweather vs Deji in the US

This exhibition boxing fight between Mayweather and Deji that will take place this Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States and Canda on FITE TV PPV.

Mayweather vs Deji: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorite for this fight, since being an exhibition fight, there are no winners. Although one of the rivals could win by KO, and in that case it will be necessary to see what the odds would be for each fighter.

