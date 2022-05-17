Boxing fans can rest assured that there are still great boxing fights to enjoy on the 2022 horizon and justly so, promoter Eddie Hearn reveals the sport's two most interesting fights, which include Canelo Alvarez but not the likes of Gervonta Davis, Errol Spence and Oleksandr Usyk.

So far in 2022 there have been memorable boxing fights for all the fans. From the war between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano to the clash between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez, Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño and of course, Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol. However, the best is yet to come according to Eddie Hearn, who pointed out the best fights to come.

The curious thing is that the Matchroom Boxing Chairman has not contemplated in his selection of the most stellar fights in the boxing firmament to figures that have shaken the fans with their fights, specifically Gervonta Davis, Oleksandr Usyk, Errol Spence Jr. or Terrence Crawford.

Thus, according to Eddie Hearn there would be only two big fights that would be the banner of boxing for the remaining months of 2022. And the thing is that for the English promoter, both fights have the same boxer as the main protagonist: the Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez.

No Davis, no Crawford, no Usyk: boxing's biggest fights for Hearn

It seems that despite losing clearly to Russian Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7, Canelo Alvarez continues to get wins as Eddie Hearn believes that only the Mexican star's bouts have the label of the biggest fights in boxing to happen in 2022.

"I would love to see the rematch (against vs Bivol). I think if I was advising him or if he actually listened to what I thought. He asked me my opinion. But as I said, we don't make the decisions. I would probably go GGG, Dmitry Bivol. That’s what I would probably do, and we'd give Dmitry Bivol a big fight in September or October. The two biggest fights in boxing right now actually are Canelo against GGG and Canelo against Bivol rematch.", stated Hearn to DAZN Boxing Show.

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman did not hold back his concern about Canelo Alvarez's mental state after losing to Dmitry Bivol, since the Mexican was marked as the clear favorite to win the fight and even had already scheduled the third fight with Gennady Golovkin for September.

"So all the pressure right now is actually heaped on Canelo Alvarez. You don't know what defeat is going to do to a man like that. We know he suffered one years ago against Floyd Mayweather. He was a young man then. Can he bounce back? Is he affected by that? Is his confidence gone?", said Eddie Hearn.