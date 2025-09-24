Jake Paul gets stern warning from Oleksandr Usyk ahead of Gervonta Davis exhibition

Undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has issued a pointed warning to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, signaling that he would be “waiting in the cage” if Paul ever had the courage to face him once Usyk retires from boxing. Paul, 28, recently outlined a highly ambitious set of goals on social media, including defeating Usyk, winning a boxing world title, earning an Oscar, fighting on the moon, and launching a presidential campaign.

Paul has been making headlines with his high-profile bouts, including an eight-round points victory over former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and a win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He is now scheduled to face reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in a November exhibition match.

Despite the hype surrounding Paul’s plans, Usyk, 38, remains firmly focused on his boxing career. Known for his discipline and methodical preparation, the Ukrainian champion has little patience for publicity stunts, instead emphasizing the long-term pursuit of excellence and championship success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Paul actually face Usyk in the future?

Usyk’s message was clear and confident, leaving little room for misinterpretation.

“Good plan, Jake Paul, but I’m not here for 5th place—only first. Soon, I’ll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage. Let’s see if you’ve got the balls or just a hunger for hype,” Usyk wrote on X.

Advertisement

The statement highlights the gap in experience and accomplishment between the reigning heavyweight champion and the influencer-turned-professional boxer, raising questions about whether such a showdown could realistically occur.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: Nakisa Bidarian reveals exhibition rules after intense face-off ahead of November 14 bout

Usyk’s upcoming fights and preparation

In the meantime, Usyk is focused on defending his heavyweight crown. He is set to face Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley in title bouts on October 25 at London’s O2 Arena. Recovering from a minor back issue, Usyk has emphasized training discipline over motivation.

Advertisement

“I don’t have motivation. I have discipline. This is why I am champion. I believe this with all my heart. It carries me through the ring, through life, through every challenge. This is why I stand. Carry this with you,” he said.

SurveyCould Jake Paul realistically challenge Usyk after the Ukrainian retires? Could Jake Paul realistically challenge Usyk after the Ukrainian retires? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

His training regimen underscores the seriousness with which he approaches each fight, leaving little doubt that any future confrontation with Paul would be a professional and highly anticipated event.