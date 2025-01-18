Former heavyweight champion reveals the truth about Terence Crawford's chances vs. Canelo Alvarez

The long-anticipated showdown between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez continues to ignite excitement and debate within the boxing community. Crawford, celebrated for his versatility and technical prowess, is aiming to move up two weight classes to challenge the undisputed super middleweight champion—a daring leap that has divided opinions among boxing experts.

One prominent voice weighing in is former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder. In a recent interview with ES News, Wilder shared his concerns about Crawford’s significant weight jump.

“147 to 168? That’s way too much,” Wilder stated. “Although you can switch from southpaw to orthodox, when you’re touching those guys that are heavier, it’s a different feeling—it’s like you’re a baby. I’m not saying you can’t knock anyone out or punish them, but I think it takes more time. Moving up in weight, the way punches are absorbed is entirely different than with smaller opponents.”

A monumental challenge for Crawford

Since Wilder’s remarks, Crawford has taken a step forward in closing the weight gap by capturing the WBA super welterweight title. However, even with this achievement, a daunting 14-pound difference remains between him and Canelo Alvarez—a disparity that could play a crucial role in the fight’s outcome.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez looks on before a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Canelo, known for his relentless punching power and stamina, has established himself as a dominant force in the super middleweight division. Despite suffering two career defeats—both by decision—he has consistently showcased remarkable defense and resilience, solidifying his reputation as one of the toughest competitors in boxing.

Can Crawford defy the odds?

This matchup promises to deliver an electrifying spectacle, but it also represents a monumental challenge for Crawford. To succeed, the Omaha native must showcase extraordinary adaptability and resilience against an opponent of Canelo’s caliber in a higher weight class.

While Wilder’s concerns about the weight disparity are valid, the allure of this fight is impossible to ignore. Pitting two of boxing’s elite talents against each other, this clash of styles and raw power has fans eagerly awaiting what could be one of the sport’s most captivating events.