Floyd Mayweather JR has been able to milk and earn millions from his boxing fame by having six exhibition fights, with Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Aaron Chalmers being highlights of those exhibitions. Mayweather to many is considered the best boxer of his generation or even one of the best boxers of all time with his undefeated record of 50-0.

While the exhibitions do not count towards any of the fighter’s professional record, Mayweather’s next match has a big condiment, which is he is fighting the grandson of one of New York city’s most notorious crime bosses.

John Gotti III is the grandson of the famed Gambino Crime Family boss John Gotti, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1992. Gotti III has an MMA record of 5-1 and a 2-0 boxing record defeating Alex Citrowske and Albert Tulley.

Who was John Gotti?

John Gotti was born in the Bronx in 1940 and began his life of crime as early as age 12. In his teens Gotti carried out truck hijackings at what would later be called JFK airport and would eventually become an associate of the Anastasia family.



Gotti would eventually earn the reputation of an enforcer and eventually became a member of the now called Gambino Crime Family. Gotti would rise in the mafia to the rank of capo until in 1983 his brother Gene and best friend Angelo Ruggiero were arrested for heroin trafficking. Ruggiero was the product of damning wiretaps against Gambino boss Paul Castellano and the rest of the commission bosses.

By 1985 and with his back against the wall Gotti had no choice but to kill Castellano in order to survive and “take his family back” from the “greedy” Castellano. With the aid of disgruntled capos Frank DeCicco and Joseph “Joe Piney” Armone and soldiers Sammy Gravano and Robert “DiB” DiBernardo, Gotti and the other rouge members carried out one of the biggest gangland hits in American history by killing Paul Castellano in front of Sparks steakhouse in the middle of Manhattan on December 16th, 1985.

John Gotti would be named boss of the Gambino Crime Family by January 1986 and would rule over the most powerful crime family of the country until his downfall in December 1990. Gotti who had been acquitted three times, largely due to jury tampering done by Sammy Gravano, was caught on wiretaps complaining about his underboss and top enforcer Sammy Gravano and admitting to okaying the deaths of various members of the Gambino crime family.

Gravano would eventually turn on Gotti and testified against the “Dapper Don” who would be sentenced to life imprisonment and while incarcerated, Gotti would be diagnosed with throat cancer of which was his cause of death on June 10, 2002, at the age of 61.