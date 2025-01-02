It had been the biggest storyline in Tuscaloosa for the past month or so. Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe kept making suspenseful comments on his future, and looked indecisive on whether declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft or returning to Alabama for his senior year. After much drama, head coach Kalen DeBoer and the rest of the team have now learned of Milroe’s final decision.

Milroe didn’t put on the best performance during the Reliaquest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines, and while many believed that sluggish outing could turn the scale, Milroe didn’t make much of it.

Although Milroe would have loved to close out the 2024 NCAA season in a very different note, the Alabama Crimson Tide struggled against Michigan and were handed a deflating loss in their final game of the year. Following the loss, Milroe issued a cryptic statement about his future, stating he’d take the next days to really think about it, and on Thursday Milroe made up his mind.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. The redshirt-junior quarterback is headed to the big leagues after four years in Tuscaloosa. Through a post on his Instagram account, the mobile signal-caller said farewell to his alma-mater.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

“To the entire Alabama family, thank you for embracing a kid from Texas and allowing me the honor of wearing the script ‘A’. Representing the university has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Milroe stated on his post. “Football has always been my passion, and since I was a kid, I dreamed of competing at the highest level… With that said, I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Roll Tide forever!”

Milroe leaves behind strong legacy in Alabama

While his stay in Alabama was filled with up-and-downs, Milroe did put together very strong numbers through four years in the school. Through 38 games, Milroe registered 426 completions for 6,016 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

His rushing ability was on full display, and he became a headache for every opposing defensive coordinator having to contain a deadly, mobile quarterback. He leaves Alabama with 1,577 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. His production didn’t decrease during DeBoer’s first season, after replacing Nick Saban, quite the opposite, his rushing was exploited in the new head coach’s ssytem.

He scored 20 rushing TDs alone in the 2024 NCAA season, becoming the fourth SEC QB to ever accomplish such feat, joining college football legends: Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, and Johnny Manziel.

Although his final chapter with the Crimson Tide didn’t have the happiest of endings, Milroe has decided to move on to the next phase of his career. He will enter the NFL Draft, potentially as the third-best quarterback, behind Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.