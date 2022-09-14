A key part of boxing star Saul Canelo Alvarez's personality is the multiple tattoos he sports on his body. In particular, there is one on his back that catches the eye because of its meaning. Find out what it is.

Canelo Alvarez has transcended the frontier of sport to become a worldwide personality. A successful and wealthy guy whose day to day life is followed by a multitude of people. Both outside and inside the boxing ring. For starters, in strictly boxing terms, he is facing a great challenge: to fight Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time on September 17.

The boxing story between GGG and Canelo began in 2017, with a draw at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas, the same venue where the trilogy will be held, in which the Mexican still sported a body with very few tattoos.

Already for the second fight against Gennadiy Golovkin, in 2018, he had a legend, of several lines of extension, on his left scapula, as well as a date at the height of his cervical. He won that fight, and it can be said that his legend expanded. So what do those tattoos that could have served as amulets to beat GGG say?

Canelo Alvarez's tattoos

According to information from the website Body Art Guru, Canelo Alvarez has 14 tattoos on his body, distributed between his arms, back and neck. They can be distributed in drawings, like the one of his wife's eyes on his left forearm, phrases, like the ones on his back, and numbers like the one on his left trapezius and neck.

One of the last tattoos Canelo Alvarez is known to have gotten is a phrase that says "te amo" (I love you in spanish) that he got as a tribute to one of his grandmothers, which was immortalized on his left wrist in September 2021, months before he became the first Undisputed World Super middleweight champion in the history of boxing.

The meaning of Canelo Alvarez's back tattoos

There are two designs that catch the attention of Canelo Alvarez's fans. Both are on his back and he showed them off to the public for the first time in his second fight against Gennadiy Golovkin in September 2018. The first, and the shortest of them, is a date that he wears on the back of his neck, at the level of his cervicals. It is a date: December 28, 2017, which corresponds to the birth of his youngest daughter, product of his relationship with Fernanda Gómez.

The other striking tattoo on Saul's back is a legend of several lines of extension. The first lines that make up his tattoo is a quote to a famous phrase of the American orator and politician William Jennings Bryan; the rest does not seem to be authored by someone famous in particular.

"Destiny is not a matter of chance. It's a matter of choice. Life is hard but never give up. Keep on fighting & always believe in yourself to achieve your dreams.", is what Canelo Alvarez eternally carved on his left shoulder blade.