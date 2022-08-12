The American Teofimo Lopez will fight against Pedro Camba in a super-lightweight division bout. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa: Predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US this boxing fight

Teofimo Lopez will have his first fight of this year 2022 when he faces the experienced Mexican Pedro Campa in the super-lightweight division. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring champion of the lightweight category, the American Teofimo Lopez, will return to the ring after his last fight where he lost the mentioned titles against George Kambosos on November 27, 2021. For Teofimo it will be the 18th fight in his professional career.

His rival will be the Mexican Pedro Campa, an experienced fighter with an interesting record of won fights (about 95% of his fights ended in victory) so it will be an interesting challenge for Teofimo. The fighter born in Sonora, Mexico will have the chance at 30 years old to show if he is up for big fights.

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa: Fight information

Date: Saturday, August 13

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Resorts World Las Vegas Event Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: FuboTV

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Teofimo Lopez has a professional record of 16 wins (12 of them by KO) and one loss, precisely the one against George Kambosos in November 2021. The KO percentage is 75%, and Teofimo is known for his high punching power, one of the main reasons why the Oddsmakers give the American as the wide favorite.

Pedro Campa has a professional record of 36 fights of 34 wins (23 KO), 1 loss and 1 draw. Although his KO percentage is greater than 60%, his punch is not as fearsome as that of his rival, and he will surely try to work the fight more avoiding entering direct exchanges where Teofimo will surely have an advantage.

How to watch or live stream Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa in the US

This fight between Teofimo Lopez and Pedro Campa in the super welterweight division that will take place this Saturday, August 13 at 9:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Teofimo Lopez is the favorite to take the victory with -1500 odds, while +950 odds will be for the Pedro Camba’s victory.

DraftKings Teofimo Lopez -1500 Pedro Camba +950

*Odds via DraftKings