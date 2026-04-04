Terence Crawford dismisses comeback talks, says he’s on a ‘different level’ than challengers

Terence Crawford has firmly closed the door on a return to the ring, turning down opportunities to face an active world champion. Since his victory over Canelo Alvarez in September, Crawford has become a highly sought-after target, with multiple fighters hoping to secure a career-defining win against the former undisputed champion.

In an interview with FightHub, Crawford addressed recent speculation about a potential matchup with newly crowned WBC welterweight world champion Ryan Garcia. “Ryan is just being Ryan. It’s OK. Me and Ryan are on two different levels, so there is nothing to entertain really,” Crawford said, underscoring his confidence and the gap between his achievements and those of his challengers.

The 35-year-old remains proud of his career accomplishments, which have turned the tables from a time when he was chasing marquee fights to now being the target for top contenders.

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Terence Crawford’s decision to remain retired signals that any clash with Garcia or other top fighters, including the likes of Jaron Ennis or Janibek Alimkhanuly, is unlikely.

Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford talk at a press conference following their undisputed super middleweight title fight. Harry How/Getty Images for Netflix

Crawford’s career dominance

Since turning professional, Crawford has captured multiple world titles across weight classes, cementing his legacy as one of boxing’s modern greats. His victory over Canelo only elevated his status, proving he can compete, and win, against elite opponents on the biggest stages, while Canelo Alvarez’s September comeback faces uncertainty in the background.

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Future of Ryan Garcia

With Crawford unavailable, attention shifts to Garcia’s next potential matchup. Reports suggest that Garcia could face Teofimo Lopez in July, offering the young champion a chance to continue building his resume while fans wait for other blockbuster opportunities in the welterweight division.