Terence Crawford believes Canelo Alvarez still has something to prove

Terence Crawford shared why he believes Canelo Alvarez chose to continue fighting instead of retiring after last year’s loss.

Terence Crawford believes Canelo Alvarez is returning to boxing because he does not want his career to end with a loss. The former undisputed champion is set to face Christian Mbilli on September 12 in Saudi Arabia after being away from the ring for nearly a year following his defeat to Crawford in Las Vegas.

Speaking during DAZN’s coverage ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven, Crawford explained why he thinks Canelo decided against retirement. “Canelo won’t want to end his career on a loss like he did with me,” Crawford said. “I can see Canelo wanting to come back and prove himself.”

The September matchup will mark Canelo’s first fight since the loss to Crawford and could determine how much he still has left at the elite level of boxing. Many fans and analysts remain curious to see how the Mexican star responds after the defeat, especially after Jake Paul recently claimed sending a $200M offer to Canelo.

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Crawford reacts to Canelo’s upcoming fight with Mbilli

Crawford also discussed the challenge awaiting Canelo against Mbilli, who has become one of the most dangerous fighters in the super middleweight division because of his pressure and activity inside the ring.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford talk at a press conference. Harry How/Getty Images

“Mbilli puts on a lot of pressure,” Crawford explained. “Canelo is an all-time great, and I’m excited to see how he bounces back.” The undefeated Mbilli enters the fight with growing momentum and will have a major opportunity to elevate his career against one of boxing’s biggest names.

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Canelo prepares for another chapter in his career

Even after years at the top of boxing, Canelo appears determined to continue competing at the highest level. His return also keeps his Riyadh Season partnership active after reportedly signing a multi-fight agreement in 2025.

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For Crawford, however, the decision is more about legacy and competitiveness than business. He believes Canelo still wants to prove he can return to championship form before eventually walking away from the sport.