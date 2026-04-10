Osleys Iglesias eyes undisputed crown after capturing title vacated by Terence Crawford

The super middleweight division continues to adjust after Terence Crawford stepped away, and Osleys Iglesias is already positioning himself as a central figure in the new landscap , one that also features developments like Canelo Alvarez’s college‑training balance as the former champion prepares his next move.

Speaking after his win in Montreal, Iglesias didn’t hesitate to outline his ambition. “Mom, I’m finally a double world champion – I hope you’re proud of me, but I’ve got more left to go to be undisputed,” he said, signaling that his goal goes beyond just holding a single title.

With a perfect 15-0 record and 14 knockouts, Iglesias has quickly built a reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters in the division. His latest victory came after Pavel Silyagin was unable to continue following eight rounds, giving Iglesias the IBF title and strengthening his case as a rising force at 168 pounds.

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A division reshaped after Crawford’s exit

Crawford’s brief run at the top changed the division, but his retirement opened the door for multiple contenders. Fighters like Christian Mbilli and Jose Armando Resendiz now hold titles, while others continue to chase remaining belts.

Osleys Iglesias of Germany and Bernard Donfack of Germany exchage punches. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Iglesias enters that mix with momentum and confidence. His aggressive style and knockout power make him a difficult matchup, and becoming a champion significantly increases his chances of landing major fights against the division’s top names.

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Big fights ahead as Iglesias targets full control

The path to becoming undisputed will not be easy. Several champions remain, and potential matchups against fighters like Mbilli or other top contenders could define the division’s future.

Promoter Camille Estephan made the plan clear moving forward. “We have two titles… there is the WBA and WBO left. We’re gonna get them… whoever is gonna be courageous enough to go in with this guy,” he said, reinforcing the team’s aggressive approach.

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For Iglesias, the message is simple: this is just the beginning. With power, confidence, and a title now in hand, he is aiming to take full control of the division in the post-Crawford era.