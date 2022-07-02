The action continues in the ring and week after week we expect fights that will make us tremble for their drama and excitement. Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, Claressa Shields, Shakur Stevenson, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul and the rest of the upcoming boxing fights for July, August and September.

2022 has been a very good year for the only sport that cannot be gambled with, for those who practice it expose their physical integrity and, as dramatic as it may seem, life itself. One blow can change everything and every boxing fan must be aware of it.

Thus, the third quarter of this year will not lag behind what we saw from January to June. There will be belts and legacies at stake, vibrant trilogies, talent confirmation fights and surely surprises. Here are the best upcoming boxing fights of July, August and September.

Which are the best boxing fights coming up in July, August and September?

While every boxing match is a box of surprises, which can pleasantly surprise us with spectacular knockouts or memorable wars, there are some clashes from which we expect much more action than others in advance.

Thus, for the months of July, August and September, fights such as Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna are scheduled. A clash in which the 135-pound prospect must overcome an experienced opponent to prove that his next step may well be an opportunity in the ring against an established fighter like Gervonta Davis.

Another stellar boxing fight will take place in Saudi Arabia, the second version of the battle between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. At stake, in addition to pride and legacy, will be the WBA, WBO and IBF World Heavyweight titles, and a very possible ticket to a full division unification fight against Tyson Fury.

It also highlights the anticipated return of Youtuber Jake Paul to the ring. His sixth fight as a professional will be the toughest he has had so far, as he finally faces a boxer, in the case of Englishman Tommy Fury, brother of the aforementioned WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson.

Regarding Women's boxing, two of the biggest stars will come to stage. First, Jake Paul's protegé, Amanda Serrano will defend her World Featherweight titles against mandatory contender Brenda Carabajal. Then, on September 10, the anticipated clash between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be held, these two have starred a fierce rivalry since they were olympians.

Finally, the fight that will get the most attention, and with good reason, will be on September 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada, between Saul Canelo Alvarez and the tough Kazakh Gennadiy Golovkin. On the table will be all the 168-pound belts currently held by the Mexican champion.

The best upcoming boxing fights

July 2

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer, Heavyweights, London (England)

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis, IBF World Cruiserweight title, Broadbeach (Australia)

July 9

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas, WBC World Featherweight title, San Antonio

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev, Heavyweights, London (England)

Brandon Figueroa vs Carlos Castro, Featherweights, San Antonio

July 13

Kazuto Ioka vs Donnie Nietes, WBO World Super flyweight title, Tokyo (Japan)

July 16

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna, Lightweights, Los Angeles

Diego de la Hoya vs Enrique Bernache, Featherweights, Los Angeles

July 23

Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe, Featherweights, Minnesota

July 29

Yesenia Gomez vs Kim Clavel, WBC World Women Junior Flyweight title, Montreal (Canada)

July 30

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr., Super welterweights, New York

Adam Kownacki vs Ali Eren Demirezen, Heavyweights, New York

Le'Veon Bell vs Adrian Peterson, Exhibition (5 rounds), Heavyweights, Los Angeles

August 6

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, Cruiserweights, New York

Amanda Serrano vs Brenda Carabajal, WBC/WBO World Women Featherweight titles, New York

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Michael McKinson, Welterweights, Texas

Seniesa Estrada vs Anabel Torres II, WBA World Women Minimumweight title, Texas

Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga, Featherweights, Belfast (Northern Ireland)

August 13

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa, Super lightweights, Las Vegas

Oscar Rivas vs Lukasz Rozanski, WBC Bridgerweight title, Cali (Colombia)

August 20

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II, WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight titles, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez, WBO World Featherweight title, San Diego

Nico Ali Walsh vs Reyes Sanchez II, Middleweights, San Diego

August 27

Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey, Super lightweights, Oakland

September 4

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz, Heavyweights, Los Angeles

Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez, Lightweights, Los Angeles

Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores, Featherweights, Los Angeles

September 10

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall, WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF World Women Middleweight titles, London (England)

September 17

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin, WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF World Super Middleweight titles, Las Vegas

September 23

Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao, WBC and WBO Super featherweight titles, New Jersey