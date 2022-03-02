Oleksandr Usyk has a pending rematch with British former Champion Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian boxer, and current Unified Heavyweight titlist has shared his plans about when is the anticipated fight against AJ is going to happen.

Oleksandr Usyk is one of the current main names of Sweet Science. The Ukrainian boxer holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO Heavyweight titles, the ones he has taken away from Anthony Joshua in 2021. Then the British fighter exercised the rematch clause of the first bout contract to make this one of the most anticipated fights of 2022.

The Ukrainian boxer boasts a 19-0-0 (13 KOs), a brilliant resume that includes his previous big achievement: being the Undisputed World Cruiserweight Champion in 2018. Now, he is on the verge of accomplishing the same feat but in the Heavyweight category.

On the other hand, Anthony Joshua (24-2-0, 22 KOs) knows that his boxing credit may come to an end if the result of the rematch against the Ukrainian boxer is not the one he expects. He has to improve his strategy to avoid being outdone like when he lost the Heavyweight belts he has previously gotten back after dropping them against Andy Ruiz in 2019.

Oleksandr Usyk shares when is he going to fight Anthony Joshua

In an interview for CNN, the Ukrainian boxer talked about his priorities right now as his country needs him more than ever. So, this steals all of his attention and energy, making his rematch against AJ uncertain at least in the short future.

"I really don't know when I'm going to be stepping back in the ring... My country and my honor are more important to me than a championship belt." stated an emotional and visible exhausted Oleksandr Usyk when he was interviewed.

So, it seems Joshua, and even Tyson Fury will have to wait to know what will be the future of the Queen division of boxing. Meanwhile, the Gipsy King has a scheduled fight in April against Dillian Whyte, a mandatory defense of his WBC title, the only one that Oleksandr Usyk needs to become a two-division Undisputed World Champion.

Eddie Hearn supports Oleksandr Usyk

At the press conference of the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight, Matchroom Boxing Chairman was asked about the possible date of the rematch between Anthony Joshua and the Ukrainian boxer, to which the promoter shared his position.

"We don't want the obligation of a rematch to go away, so we will wait as long as Oleksandr Usyk needs during this difficult time for him. So for us, of course, the utmost respect for Oleksandr Usyk.", said the British promoter to ESPN.