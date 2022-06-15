As paradoxical as it sounds, the current WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, is retired after winning his last fight in April. However, if he is offered an outrageous amount, which neither Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez or Mike Tyson have won, he would consider returning to the ring.

The boxing world was shocked: after defeating Dillian Whyte in April 2022, Tyson Fury confirmed what he had mentioned before and had taken to bragging rights, he was retiring from boxing. Months later, the British stands by his statement but has opened the door for a possible 'comeback'.

The curious thing is that the Gypsy King is still the current WBC World Heavyweight Champion. In fact, he defended this title from Whyte at Wembley in his 'retirement' fight and was expected to join the current trend of fighters trying to become Undisputed World Champions in their respective division.

For boxing, for a figure like Tyson Fury to fade is not a good thing. He is a guy with tremendous boxing skills, and a record of 33 fights fought, with 32 wins, 1 draw and no losses, and 23 knockouts. He once held the status of Unified Heavyweight Champion after defeating Wladimir Klitschko and taking his WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

The outrageous figure that would bring Tyson Fury out of retirement

Probably what hurts the most about Tyson Fury's supposed retirement is that he leaves when he was closest to facing the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua, in a fight in which absolutely all the Queen Division belts would be at stake.

However, every man has his price, and Fury has already revealed his to fight one more time (likely vs Usyk or Joshua)... and it's outrageous, since no other boxing stars like Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather or Mike Tyson, at the time, have ever earned such an amount for stepping into the ring to exchange blows.

“Even that $243 million report today, that didn’t even tempt me. That would be like half of what I would want to come out of retirement. I’d probably want half a billi to come out of retirement. I’m telling you the truth, if you want me out of retirement it’s gonna cost half a billi.” stated Fury in an interview for talkSPORT.

The earnings of Canelo, Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson

If the most lucrative contract in Alvarez's career was the one he signed with DAZN for $365 million in exchange for 11 fights, you can imagine how outrageous the figure Fury is asking for a single bout is. While Floyd Mayweather Jr earned a mere 240 million after beating Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and 280 in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor.

While the highest figure received by Mike Tyson, a historic figure in the Heavyweight division, was 35 million dollars. This was when he faced Lennox Lewis, who defeated him by knockout in the eighth round in 2002.