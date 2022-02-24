As the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has started, several Ukrainian boxers such as Oleksandr Usyk, Wladimir and Vitaly Klitschko, and Vasyl Lomachenko have used their social media profiles to share messages to their countrymen in these difficult times.

The boxing community of Ukraine has shared their thoughts and position concerning the recent military conflict that has begun between their country and Russia. Successful and iconic Ukrainian sportsmen such as Oleksandr Usyk, Wladimir and Vitaly Klitschko, and Vasyl Lomanchenko have launched messages to their countrymen via their social media.

Oleksandr Usyk is the current unified World Heavyweight Champion. After becoming the Undisputed Cruiserweight king, Usyk (19-0-0) jumped into the boxing Queen division to prove his worth. He is on the verge of defending his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles against Anthony Joshua allegedly in April.

Wladimir and Vitaly Klitschko were the unstoppable monarchs of the Heavyweight category for more than a decade. Among the two of them, all of the belts of the division were divided. Vasyl Lomachenko is one of the current kings without a crown of boxing. The Ukrainian (16-2-0) holds no belts nowadays but he is considered one of the best Pound for Pound fighters due to his amazing skills.

Usyk, Wladimir and Vitaly Klitschko, and Lomachenko's messages to Ukraine

Oleksandr Usyk used his Instagram account to clarify that he has not abandoned his country in these hard times. He shared a video addressed to his countrymen followed by a request for peace: "Dear Ukrainians, many media said that I fled the country but no, I was on business travel and I came back. I am home again. We need to stay together because difficult times for us have arrived.".

In the meantime, Wladimir Klitschko published in his Twitter account reflecting about the conflict his country is currently suffering. Previously, he had shared messages of support and praise to their compatriots. It is fair to add that Dr. Steelhammer has already enlisted himself in the army to defend Ukraine if it is needed.

On the other hand, Wladimir's brother, Vitaly Klitschko, current Kyiv major has stated during an interview for ITV News that as his brother, he is ready to protect their land and their people: "I don't have another choice. I have to do that. I will be fighting.". As well, he appeared in a video accompanied by Wladimir in which he asked the whole world for unity.

Finally, Vasyl Lomachenko published in his Instagram profile a universal symbol of peace along with a prayer asking for the peace to be established again in Ukraine. Loma is in his country too, given that the location of his post is Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.