The big reason why the boxing match between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. was cancelled was the weight at which it had been agreed. What is then the division in which the Youtuber has held his 5 fights as a professional? Find out in this story.

Jake Paul's return to a boxing ring was already being anticipated by his many fans. After knocking out former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021, it was time for him to face his first serious opponent: a professional boxer.

First Tommy Fury, the undefeated British fighter and brother of Tyson, the current heavyweight champion of the world, was on the list, but due to immigration problems his participation was impossible. A month before the fight that was to take place on August 6 in New York, a new name was announced, Hasim Rahman Jr.

The son of a unified World Heavyweight Champion of the same name, Rahman Jr. had heated up the fight with a war of declarations with Jake Paul. However, a week before the engagement, the Youtuber announced its cancellation due to a discrepancy with the weight at which the bout was scheduled to take place.

Jake Paul has made his 5 professional boxing fights in the same weight class

With his 1.85 meters of height, that is 6′ 1″ , the medium boxing categories are ruled out for Jake Paul for being located between 154 pounds and 168 pounds. In addition to the fact that the Youtuber is not of a very slim build, he possesses muscle mass.

Thus, of the 5 fights he has made as a professional boxer, Jake Paul has made them in the Cruiserweight division, that is to say, in a range between 175 pounds and 200 pounds, although he has never even touched the limit of that division at the weigh-in.

For his first fight as a professional boxer, Jake Paul weighed 191.7 pounds; for the second, against Nate Robinson, he stopped the scale at 189 pounds; later, against Ben Askren he weighed 191 pounds again; and in his two fights against Tyron Woodley he weighed 190 and 191.4 pounds.

The problem with Hasim Rahman Jr. is that he has made his entire career in the Heavyweight division, which is much heavier than what Jake Paul and the Cruiserweight category handles. So, with Rahman Jr.'s inability to drop below 215 pounds and Paul's limit of allowing 5 pounds over 200, the Aug. 6 fight at Madison Square Garden was cancelled.