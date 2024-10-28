MLB News: New York Mets free agent Pete Alonso reportedly top priority for a pair of teams

NY Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is set to become a free agent in a few weeks, with one team emerging as the best landing spot if he does not re-sign with the Mets.

Pete Alonso had a fantastic postseason, helping the New York Mets advance as far as they could after an up-and-down regular season. In 2024, Alonso hit 34 home runs and 88 RBIs, bringing his Mets total to 226 home runs and 586 RBIs over 846 games. However, reports indicate that this could have been his final season with the Mets for the talented 29-year-old first baseman.

According to USA Network’s Bob Nightengale, the Seattle Mariners are the front-runners to sign Alonso, with the Chicago Cubs as a second option. The Mariners are searching for a new manager but will prioritize free agency to rebuild their team for 2024.

“We’ll see what happens. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there (re-signing with the Mets). But I love New York. I love this team. I love playing in Queens. This group is really special, and the memories that we’ve created together are just—wow. This is why we play baseball,” Alonso stated after the Mets were eliminated by the LA Dodgers in the NLCS. During the season, he reportedly turned down a nine-figure deal before last year’s Trade Deadline.

Who Can Land Pete Alonso?

While the Mariners still have some decisions to make, their strong starting rotation needs considerable offensive help, and signing Alonso could be the first step in building a competitive team. The Mariners finished 85-77 in 2024 and missed the postseason.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets watches after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Cubs find themselves in a similar situation, having gone 83-79 and looking to improve for a playoff push in 2025. With Juan Soto being the top target for many teams in the offseason, Alonso could serve as an excellent second option for some and a major option for the likes of the Mariners and Cubs. The Mariners have been interested in Alonso since September, but the Cubs will also be a significant contender.

As for the Mets, they may also look elsewhere, given reports that Alonso is seeking a six-year deal worth well over $200 million.