Bill Self and the Jayhawks welcome star prospect for intriguing visit

Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are getting ahead of the competition for a top-ranked recruit.

By Ernesto Cova

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self
Bill Self has had a busy offseason after taking his Kansas Jayhawks to the NCAA national tournament in March. Kansas finished with a 21-13 record (11-9 in the conference) after losing to John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round of the tournament. 

After dealing with a health scare, Self is set to lead the Hawks to the promised land, and he’s assembled a solid team to put pressure on the fellow top programs in college basketball

Darryn Petterson, the No. 1 prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports, is set to leave his mark on the program and help them challenge for the national championship. Four-star recruits Kohl Rosario and Samis Calderon also enrolled to bolster Kansas’ ranks ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The program is preparing for next year already, and they have scheduled a visit from a five-star recruit for later this month. 

Star center set to visit Kansas at the end of September 

JayhawkSlant insider Shay Wildeboor reports that five-star center Ethan Taylor visited campus on Friday, hinting that his college career may well be at Lawrence.

Bill Self in 2024

Head Coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks

Taylor is the No. 22 player and No. 1 center in the class of 2026, a native of Kansas City. He transferred to Link Academy in Missouri this offseason, following a stint at Shawnee Mission Northwest in Kansas. 

He had previously visited Lawrence in June in an unofficial trip, just like Friday’s. His official visit is scheduled from Sept. 26 through Sept. 28. In addition to Kansas, he will visit other schools, namely Oregon, Oklahoma, Indiana, Michigan State, and Kentucky.

