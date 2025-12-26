49ers HC Kyle Shanahan provides an update on Brock Purdy’s key weapon ahead of Week 17 game vs Bears

The San Francisco 49ers still have a chance to be the first seed in the NFC. As they prepare to face the Chicago Bears in Week 17, head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an update on one of the best teammates Brock Purdy has on the roster.

According to Cam Inman of CBS-5, Shanahan and GM John Lynch stated that George Kittle, tight end, will be a game-time decision on Sunday for the primetime showdown against the Bears. It will all depend on how he feels warming up.

They also provided an update on linebacker Fred Warner, who is also rehabbing from an ankle injury and could potentially make a playoff comeback. Warner has been out since Week 7.

Kittle is key for this offense

At 32 years old, Kittle is still producing at a very high level. He has played 10 games and has 52 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. He is the best weapon on the offense.

Kittle is one of the most decorated tight ends in football. A two-time All Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler, Kittle excels in both pass-catching and run-blocking abilities. San Francisco needs him to go on a deep playoff run.

The 49ers control their own destiny

Much has been said about teams like the Rams or the Seahawks this season, but the 49ers actually control their destiny in the NFC West. If the Niners win out, they would not only win the division, but probably end up as the first seed in the NFC.

Kyle Shanahan has arguably put the best coaching gig of his tenured career this season, overcoming plenty of injuries. In fact, even Brock Purdy missed plenty of time, and Shanahan still found ways to win. If the 49ers end up as the first seed in the NFC, this could become one of the best stories in recent years.