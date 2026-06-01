Colombia vs Costa Rica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 1, 2026

Colombia will take on Costa Rica at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. Colombia prepares for the World Cup against one of the best teams in CONCACAF. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Colombia vs Costa Rica Tournament Friendly Date Monday, June 1, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Colombia vs Costa Rica in the USA

Fans eager to watch this highly anticipated matchup live will have two streaming options available. The game will be carried by Fubo PPV and Fanatiz PPV, making it easy to tune in from nearly anywhere.

Both services will deliver live coverage of the featured matchup, ensuring viewers can follow all the biggest moments, pivotal sequences, and late-game drama as it unfolds.

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Can I watch Colombia vs Costa Rica for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this marquee showdown live through Fubo, which provides access to the network airing the match across the country.

Although Fubo often offers a 5-day free trial to first-time subscribers, that option will not apply to this event. As a result, viewers in the USA currently do not have a free live-streaming alternative for the game.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the FIFA World Cup approaching, Colombia will use this friendly to sharpen a squad expected to contend on the sport’s biggest stage. The Copa America runners-up enter with plenty of confidence and will look to build momentum before the tournament begins.

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Costa Rica, one of the surprises of the CONCACAF qualifiers, faces a major test against a South American powerhouse as the Ticos continue evaluating and developing their group ahead of future international challenges. Therefore, both Colombia and Costa Rica are expected to field strong lineups.

Josimar Alcocer of Costa Rica – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

What time is the Colombia vs Costa Rica match?

The match kicks off today, June 1, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM