AJ Brown traded: Patriots, Eagles updated WR depth charts

The rumors became the reality! AJ Brown went from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New England Patriots in a blockbuster trade.

AJ Brown is now a part of the New England Patriots. After weeks of being rumored, the Philadelphia Eagles finally decided to ship the stellar wide receiver after plenty of drama. After all, they’ve been preparing for this moment for a while now.

The Eagles addressed the possibility of living without AJ Brown in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, DeVonta Smith will be upgraded to WR1 status, with rookie Makai Lemon taking the spot as WR2. They also have Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Darius Cooper as the main names to fill the WR room.

As for the Patriots, they got a much-needed certified WR1. AJ Brown will be quite stellar, with Romeo Doubs as WR2. Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte are still on the roster, as DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III round up the roster.

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The Patriots are getting an elite weapon in AJ Brown

AJ Brown has been one of the best weapons in the NFL since he arrived in the league. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, and the Patriots needed a weapon like this to try and get another title run. The prospect of pairing Brown to MVP runner-up quarterback Drake Maye is just too intriguing to ignore.

Eagles’ goodbye to AJ Brown: pic.twitter.com/kNjMs6a28w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Brown also knows Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel very well due to their time at Tennessee. The Patriots are getting an AJ Brown that produced 1,003 yards on 78 receptions with seven touchdowns last season.

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The Eagles didn’t exactly get a tit-for-tat replacement of AJ Brown

While the Eagles addressed AJ Brown’s departure by drafting Makai Lemon, he is a very different type of receiver in comparison to Brown. AJ Brown overpowers defenders, excels at winning contested jump balls, and acts as a physically dominant threat on the outside of the field.

Lemon relies on route-running manipulation, elite ball-tracking, and creating yards after the catch through elusiveness rather than sheer power. So, the Eagles might need to adjust their playbook to go from an AJ Brown-friendly scheme to one that plays to Lemon’s strengths.