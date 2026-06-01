NY Giants updated WR depth chart with Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios

The New York Giants opted to sign Braxton Berrios before bringing back Odell Beckham Jr. as the wide receiver depth chart got a massive boost on Monday with JuJu Smith-Schuster also joining the team.

The New York Giants had some wide receiver tryouts and many thought it would mean competition for Odell Beckham Jr. to earn a spot on the 2026 roster. But it turned out that the Giants had room for all. The team first signed Braxton Berrios before adding OBJ and JuJu Smith-Schuster to the wide receiver room. This leaves the Giants WR depth chart as follows:

WR1: Malik Nabers

WR2: Darnell Mooney

SWR: Calvin Austin III

Role WRs: Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios, Malachi Fields, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Beuax Collins, Jalin Hyatt, Ryan Miller, Dalen Cambre, Xavier Gipson

OBJ and Berrios are a very different type of receiver. OBJ can lineup everywhere and has easily the best hands out of the two. Berrios is more of a slot player, and can help out on special teams as a very prolific receiver. Smith-Schuster is another veteran who will provide depth and experience, at least in training camp.

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Berrios fills much-needed gap in NY

For starters, Berrios is much more similar in style to Gunner Olszewski, who tore his Achilles and will lose the entire 2026 season. Olszewski also played as a punt returner, which Berrios can do. Berrios is a skill-for-skill replacement for Olszewski, while OBJ and Smith-Schuster will bring veteran presence in the WR room.

Braxton Berrios lone kick return TD in 2021 when he as an All Pro for the Jets. He lead the league in yards per return that year as well. pic.twitter.com/5zMUxy7huw — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) June 1, 2026

Also, Berrios is an active player, and Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played a snap of NFL football in almost two years. Berrios knows MetLife Stadium and New York very well, as he spent lots of seasons with the New York Jets. But so does OBJ, who is back in New York after spending years elsewhere.

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Smith-Schuster arrives in NY with many years of NFL experience under his belt, as his journey included a Super Bowl win with the Chiefs in 2022-23. Needless to say, the Giants now have enough options in their WR room.