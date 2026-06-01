Colombia vs Costa Rica LIVE: Start time and how to watch! International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Colombia face Costa Rica in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Colombia face Costa Rica in an international friendly as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup. The match takes place at Estadio El Campin in Bogota, where Colombia look to fine-tune the squad ahead of their World Cup debut against Uzbekistan on June 17.

[Watch Colombia vs Costa Rica live in the USA on Fubo PPV]

Colombia arrive intending to correct tactical issues and regain confidence following recent friendly defeats against Croatia and France. Before opening their World Cup campaign, they will also take on Jordan in another friendly match next Sunday. Lorenzo will use these games to evaluate his squad and build momentum ahead of the tournament.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup after appearing in the last three editions of the competition. In addition to this clash against Colombia, they will continue their preparations with another friendly against England on June 10.