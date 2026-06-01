Caleb Williams rumored as Madden 27 cover player: How did the last 10 cover players perform that season?

It all points to Caleb Williams being the Madden 27 cover, but that just creates intrigue in seeing how the last 10 players that appeared on said cover fared on their respective seasons.

Caleb Williams was a very talked-about prospect before coming into the NFL, and after a rollercoaster of a start, the fact is that the Chicago Bears quarterback might get a huge endorsement as the possible Madden 27 cover player. However, many players appearing on the videogame’s cover have not fared well, have they?

The classic Madden curse has been very popular among social media in the latest years. The Madden curse is a popular superstition that claims that the players who appear on the cover of the game suffer immediate misfortune, whether it’s injuries or declines in on-field performances.

But let’s see how the last 10 cover players performed the season they were given the opportunity to be the face of the NFL‘s most-bought videogame:

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2026: Saquon Barkley – 1.140 rush yds/ 7 rush TDs/ 4.1 YPC – Wild Card Round exit

– Wild Card Round exit 2025: Christian McCaffrey – 348 total yds/ 0 TDs/ 4 games played – Not in playoffs (6-11 Reg. Season)

– Not in playoffs (6-11 Reg. Season) 2024: Josh Allen – 4.306 yds/ 29 TDs/ 18 INTs/ 5th MVP voting – Divisional Round exit

– Divisional Round exit 2023: John Madden homage, no players .

. 2022: Tom Brady ( 485 completions/ 5.316 yds/ 43 TDs/ 12 INTs/ 2nd MVP voting ) and Patrick Mahomes ( 436 completions/ 4.839 yds/ 37 TDs/ 13 INTs ) – Buccaneers: Divisional Round exit / Chiefs: AFC Game exit

) and Patrick Mahomes ( ) – Buccaneers: Divisional Round exit / Chiefs: AFC Game exit 2021: Lamar Jackson – 376 completions/ 2.757 yds/ 26 TDs/ 9 INTs/ 1.005 rush yds/ 7 rush TDs – Divisional Round exit

– Divisional Round exit 2020: Patrick Mahomes – 319 completions/ 4.031 yds/ 26 TDs/ 5 INTs – Super Bowl champions

– Super Bowl champions 2019: Antonio Brown – 104 rec/ 1.297 rec yds/ 15 TDs – Not in playoffs (9-6-1 Reg. Season)

– Not in playoffs (9-6-1 Reg. Season) 2018: Tom Brady – 385 completions/ 4.577 yds/ 32 TDs/ 8 INTs/ MVP – Lost Super Bowl

– Lost Super Bowl 2017: Rob Gronkowski – 25 rec/ 540 rec yds/ 3 TDs/ 8 games played – Super Bowl champions

How did Caleb Williams play in 2025 to get considered the Madden 27 cover?

The Madden 27 cover has leaked featuring cover athlete…



Caleb Williams 🐻 pic.twitter.com/FIIXlPD34c — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) May 30, 2026

Caleb Williams’ sophomore year was an upgrade on his rookie season. While still erratic, he was clutch and guided the Bears to their best season in quite some time. Also, his popularity has been big since his College Football days, and that will go a long way on getting to the Madden 27 cover.

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Williams guided the Bears to an 11-6 record, completing 330 passes on just 58.1% accuracy for 3.942 yards, 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a league-leading six 4th-quarter comebacks. The Bears went all the way to the Divisional Round and lost by just three against the Rams.

Has there been any Bears player on a Madden cover before?

Caleb Williams would be the first-ever Chicago Bears player to be on a Madden cover, at least in the United States. Back for Madden NFL 09, the international cover outside of the US featured offensive lineman Roberto Garza, who was on the Bears at the time.