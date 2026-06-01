Is Russell Wilson retiring? QB reportedly accepts job on TV despite NY Jets rumors

Russell Wilson is reportedly taking on a role on television ahead of the 2026 NFL season, putting his future in the league in question.

Coming off a rough one-year stint with the New York Giants, rumors linked Russell Wilson to the other NFL organization in East Rutherford, the New York Jets. However, his return to Bergen County is likely off the table as reports indicate Wilson will be on TV in 2026. Whether this is the end of the road for his career, however, remains to be seen.

“Wilson may not be retiring, but at least a pause on his playing career,” Ian Rapoport reported on his X account.

If Wilson indeed goes through with his new job opportunity, he’d likely sit out for the entire 2026 NFL season. However, the door will remain open for him to return if he feels like it and an opening presents itself around the league.

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It’s happened before

It would be surprising, but not unprecedented. The NFL has seen players take a year off and return to action before, and Wilson could be another example to join that list. Last season, for example, quarterback Philip Rivers came out of retirement to join the Indianapolis Colts amid a QB injury crisis during the regular season.

Russell Wilson at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherfrd.

For Wilson, if he wants to step on the gridiron again, he would have to quit the job he recently accepted at CBS Sports. It goes against NFL rules and policy for members of an NFL organization to be part of game-day coverage for television networks.

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Wilson’s new job on TV

As first reported by Ryan Glasspiegel, Wilson is taking a job with CBS Sports over an offer from the Jets. Wilson will be replacing Matt Ryan, who left the slot vacant to become president of football for the Atlanta Falcons, on CBS’ NFL Today pregame show on Sundays.

Jets QB depth chart

As for the Jets, they are missing out on the Super Bowl XLVIII champion, but they have already named Geno Smith their starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season. Moreover, New York trusts that rookie Cade Klubnik can develop into an important player while learning behind Geno.

The Jets’ QB depth chart is rounded out by Bailey Zappe, who is currently considered the backup quarterback, and Brady Cook, who is the early frontrunner to be the odd man out by the time New York announces its 53-man roster.