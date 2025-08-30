Dawn Staley gushes about Aliyah Boston’s surge with Caitlin Clark’s injury

South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team’s coach Dawn Staley raved about a former player’s performances in the 2025 WNBA season. Staley has had the chance to develop some of the biggest stars of the league, including reigning MVP A’Ja Wilson.

One of her most recent stars was Aliyah Boston, who won the national championship in the 2021-22 season, a year before she became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

With Caitlin Clark limited to only 13 of the 38 games the Indiana Fever have played this season, Boston has stepped up to help the team remain afloat and with chances to make it to the playoffs.

Boston averages 15.5 points (1.5 more than last season), 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in 38 outings this campaign. She has helped Stephanie White’s squad keep their postseason hopes alive, alongside Kelsey Mitchell, while Clark recovers from a hamstring issue.

Dawn Staley showers Aliyah Boston with praise amid notable WNBA season

Staley is happy about her former player’s current situation, noting that she’s added more weapons to her arsenal.

Forward Aliyah Boston is a key piece for the Indiana Fever

“She’s (Boston) there, like, she’s in her third season. I mean, she’s a rebounder, she’s a scorer, when she gets the ball. But now she’s added an element of passing, like, it’s like she gets better every single year. And I really don’t think she gets credit for her growth. Now I would say that people are given the most improved… I can understand that. But Aliyah gotta be in the conversation, right? Got to be in the conversation. Aliyah got to be in the conversation, you know, as MVP. But the losing is the problem. Ya’ll losing too many games,” Staley said in a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday.

The Fever are one of eight teams fighting for six playoff spots. They have six more games to play before the end of the regular season to define their final position and opponent in the playoffs.