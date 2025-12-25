Bad news for Rams: Matthew Stafford could lose key weapon for the end of the NFL regular season

If there’s one team that has truly stood out this NFL season, it’s the Los Angeles Rams. An offense led by veteran Matthew Stafford has been a force to be reckoned with, and it’s one of the team’s biggest strengths as they aim for the top seed in the NFC.

However, an interesting setback emerges for Sean McVay heading into the final stretch of the season, as one of his key offensive players might sit out to be 100% ready for the playoffs.

The Underdog NFL account, via X, reported that insider Jeremy Fowler shared details about Davante Adams’ health situation, who could be “shut down” for the final two regular-season games in an effort to be fully healthy for the playoffs.

This significant absence would give much more prominence to Puka Nacua, who, following Adams’ injury, has been one of Matthew Stafford’s primary targets in recent games. The Rams might lose an important player for the final stretch of the season.

Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams

What injury is Adams dealing with?

Davante Adams is currently battling a persistent hamstring injury that has placed his availability for the final two games of the regular season in serious doubt.

With the Rams already having clinched a postseason berth, the coaching staff is taking a cautious approach, making him a major question mark for the upcoming matchups against the Falcons and Cardinals.

Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams’ stats this season with the Rams

Davante Adams has been a touchdown machine in his first season with the Rams, leading the league in that category despite his recent injury. Over 14 games, he has hauled in 60 receptions for 789 yards, averaging a reliable 13.1 yards per catch.

His most remarkable contribution has been his scoring efficiency, racking up 14 touchdowns and serving as the primary red-zone threat for the Los Angeles offense.