Duke analyst explains what makes Cameron Boozer so special

Cameron Boozer is set to start his college basketball career with his father’s alma mater, the University of Duke. Boozer and his twin brother, Cayden, made a lot of noise before committing to the Blue Devils, and now the expectations are high for Carlos Boozer’s kids.

The 6-foot-9 forward was a sought-after prospect, ranking third on ESPN’s 100 list and receiving offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan and North Carolina.

He will continue his father’s legacy at Duke, under Jon Scheyer, trying to go further than Cooper Flagg in the 2024-25 NCAA season. After Cooper, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach, among others, left the program, the new pack of players will carry the torch to try to claim another national championship with the Blue Devils.

Analyst highlights Cameron Boozer’s past successes ahead of Duke debut season

Anna Snyder of The Fayetteville Observer wrote on Aug. 28 about what Cameron Boozer brings to the table for Duke. He enjoyed a lot of successes during his high school career, which prompted ESPN to give him such a high ranking.

Cameron Boozer at the free-throw line

“During his high school career at Christopher Columbus High in Miami, the McDonald’s All-American helped lead the program to four-straight state championships along with a national title in 2025. He averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game during his senior season. He helped lead his AAU program to three straight Peach Jam championships and led the 2024 Nike EYBL circuit with 6.5 assists per game,” he wrote.

This season could be memorable for Duke and Boozer, but the competition won’t be easy for the Blue Devils. They should have more than enough to get by, though.