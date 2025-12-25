Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Kansas City Chiefs will face off against Denver Broncos in a Week 17 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The NFL’s Christmas Day finale features an AFC West matchup with plenty at stake, even if the motivations differ. The Kansas City Chiefs enter on a four-game losing streak that has knocked them out of playoff contention.

However, Patrick Mahomes and company are still pushing to finish strong. The Denver Broncos, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for the division crown and need a win to stay ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers, adding urgency to a holiday showdown with real implications.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs take on Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Thursday, December 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET).

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on ABC and Amazon Prime Video.