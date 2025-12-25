As much as the New York Mets love to take the New York Yankees’ favorite toys away from them, reports suggest the Orange and Blue may be taking an alternative route instead. In the midst of a noisy MLB offseason, the club in Queens could land the top available free agent, rather than Cody Bellinger.

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker has become the No. 1 free agent in the MLB open market. Coming off a one-year, $16 million contract, it looks like the 2022 World Series champion with the Houston Astros set to switch addresses once more. A return to Chicago is unlikely, though it can’t be ruled out completely. However, if the Mets embark in negotiations with him, it could be all she wrote for the Cubs.

New York is used to making such offseason splashes on free agents, while Chicago isn’t. Needless to say, going after Tucker would shut the door on Bellinger. Moreover, the Orange and Blue can’t afford to engage in a two-front bidding battle in MLB. A decision must be made, and a report suggests the Mets may finally be done pursuing the Yankees’ targets. At least, for the time being.

According to Newsweek’s prediction, the Mets will land Kyle Tucker on an 11-year, $430 million contract, outbidding the Toronto Blue Jays for the star right-fielder. If that were to happen, Tucker would bag the second-highest contract on the Mets. Obviously, he would come in second after Juan Soto who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal in Queens.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs high-fives teammates in the dugout.

The reasoning behind Mets being favorites

As reported by Newsweek, there are three main candidates leading the race for Tucker: the Mets, Dodgers, and Blue Jays. Still, none as willing to open the checkbook as the Mets have proven to be when it comes to free agency signings.

“Meanwhile, the spend-happy Dodgers are reportedly not willing to make him a long-term offer,” Newsweek reported. “The Yankees seem to be focusing on Cody Bellinger and the Phillies may have already pivoted off Tucker by signing Adolis Garcia to a one-year deal.“

It comes down to the Mets and Blue Jays, and it could truly be anybody’s game. However, carrying the burden of potential departures from Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil, New York can’t afford to be on the losing side of a bidding war again. If that means going overboard with an overpaying contract, then so be it. At least that’s how the reasoning in Queens looks.

Mets could do Yankees a favor

By steering away from Bellinger, Steve Cohen and the Mets may be doing several favors for the Yankees. First and foremost, they’d be saving Brian Cashman and company from a huge embarrassment by avoiding the loss of yet another star to the organization in Queens. Moreover, the Bronx Bombers would be in pole position to re-sign Bellinger to a long-term deal and keep the core together at Yankee Stadium.

Cody Bellinger during a game with the Yankees.

Last, but certainly not least, the Mets would take Tucker off the market, which would leave Bellinger next in line. Most reports indicate Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras, are waiting on Tucker’s next deal to figure things out for themselves. By signing the former Cub, the Mets would be expediting the process for the Yankees, while helping calm the anxiety around the Bronx, where fans have grown skeptical about the business plan put together by Hal Steinbrenner and company.

The price to pay for NY Yankees

Of course, there’s a fact that can’t be overlooked. Cohen and the Mets may be playing with an open tap money-wise, but the Yankees are not. By signing Tucker to such a monstrous contract, the expectation is that Bellinger and Boras will further increase their asking price. That is saying a lot considering Bellinger’s demands draw tension and criticism amid the Yankees and Mets rumors.

With Tucker no longer available, the Pinstripes would see their offseason targets narrow down to one candidate. Essentially, the Yankees either pay up, or they risk seeing fans riot outside Yankee Stadium.

