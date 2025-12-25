Is Luka Doncic playing tonight for Lakers vs Rockets on 2025 NBA Christmas game?

Trending topics:
The Los Angeles Lakers face the Houston Rockets in the 2025 NBA Christmas game, a matchup that promises to deliver excitement on one of the league’s marquee dates, but one key question looms: Will Luka Doncic play?

By Emilio Abad

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Houston Rockets in an NBA regular-season matchup that carries extra weight, as it takes place on Christmas Day, one of the league’s most iconic dates. Expectations are always high on this stage, and this year is no exception, with two talent-rich teams set to share the spotlight. However, one key question dominates the buildup: Will Luka Doncic play?

NBA insider Shams Charania previously reported that Doncic could be available for the Christmas matchup. As of now, he remains listed as probable for the game against the Rockets, keeping optimism alive in Los Angeles ahead of tipoff.

Doncic is working his way back after suffering a left leg contusion during the Lakers’ most recent win on Saturday. The star guard already missed Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, despite earlier indications that the injury was not considered serious at the time.

If he is ruled out, it would mark the fifth game Doncic has missed this season due to injury. He previously sat out three games earlier in the campaign with a separate bruise, though reports have consistently indicated that the current issue is not related to that earlier setback.

Luka Doncic celebrating

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts.

Luka Doncic’s recent numbers

Over his last five games, the All-NBA guard is averaging 30.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals, while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 24.5 percent from three-point range. His production remains central to everything the Lakers try to do offensively.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown takes aim at an action LeBron James commits during games

see also

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown takes aim at an action LeBron James commits during games

Impact of a potential absence

The Lakers’ backcourt has been stretched thin without Doncic, particularly with Austin Reaves also dealing with injury issues. Both guards missed time over the past week, shifting a heavier burden onto 40-year-old LeBron James. As a result, the Lakers enter Christmas on a two-game losing streak, dropping those contests by an average of 19.5 points.

Reaves returned from a calf injury in Tuesday’s loss to the Suns, logging 22 minutes off the bench. His return, combined with Doncic’s potential availability, could stabilize the Lakers’ rotation as they look to reset their momentum on one of the NBA’s biggest stages.

