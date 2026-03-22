Duke HC Jon Scheyer needs Cameron Boozer from the opening tip

The Duke Blue Devils took down TCU Horned Frogs in NCAA March Madness, even with Cameron Boozer only beginning to show his brilliance in the second half. Jon Scheyer can’t afford for his star to take time to reach full form in these matchups.

“We can’t let the whole half go by without him getting a shot. But again, the thing [is] he impacts the game in all ways. You look at his defense, rebounding, and then obviously how he asserted himself in the second half, that’s how we got separation,” the HC said via CBS Sports.

The top star of the team scored just two points in the first half but bounced back, propelling the Blue Devils back into the Sweet 16.

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Slow start, devastating finish

Cameron Boozer shook off a quiet 2-point first half to lead Duke to a dominant 81-58 victory over TCU in the 2026 NCAA Tournament second round.

Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils.

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The star freshman flipped the switch after halftime, finishing with a massive 19-point, 11-rebound double-double while shooting an efficient 7-of-10 from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line.

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In 33 minutes of action, Boozer proved his versatility by adding four assists and three steals, cementing his status as the tournament’s most dangerous second-half threat.

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What’s next for the Blue Devils?

Head coach Jon Scheyer has his team moving on to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year. Duke will play its next game on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. They are set to face the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 St. John’s.