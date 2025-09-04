Dwyane Wade shares his honest thoughts on the NIL era

Dwyane Wade is one of the latest basketball figures to share his opinion on the current state of college basketball, specifically in the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, which have changed the landscape of the competition, given all the opportunities it has provided to student-athletes.

Wade’s firstborn, Zaire, skipped college after playing high school basketball in Sierra Canyon and Brewster Academy. Instead, he entered the 2021 NBA G League Draft, where the Salt Lake City Stars picked him with the No. 10 overall selection.

The Miami Heat icon did go to college, as he spent two seasons with Marquette. He averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game in 67 contests, shooting 49.4% from the field, 33.3% from deep and 74.5% from the free-throw line.

Dwyane Wade shares opinion on NIL era in college basketball

Things have changed since Wade left the program after the 2002-03 season, and he didn’t mince words when discussing it.

During a conversation on “Time Out,” Wade touched on several topics, including the current state of college basketball. The three-time NBA champion noted how different things are now, compared to when he was in college.

“We’re in this era now where college sports are about the portal,” Wade said. “It’s about NIL. It’s about the collective. It’s about all these different things that we didn’t experience. Obviously, I didn’t even have to experience it. He didn’t go to college, but I didn’t. So, as a father, you have to put your sons in positions at this point.”

The NIL era has drawn strong responses from a lot of people. It doesn’t seem like it’s ending anytime soon, but it’s clear that some changes need to be made.