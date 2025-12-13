Joe Burrow has sparked a wave of uncertainty after expressing that he is not happy with his current situation with the Cincinnati Bengals. The quarterback hinted that football is very draining when he constantly has to deal with injuries and issues on and off the field.

As expected, trade rumors exploded across the national media. Suddenly, if Matthew Stafford retires, the Rams were mentioned as a possible destination, and hypothetical trades were also discussed. For example, the 49ers giving up Brock Purdy and other pieces in exchange for Burrow.

Obviously, even though the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback for the future, that would be impossible since they are in the AFC North. Therefore, if the star were to want out of Cincinnati, the NFC would be a better alternative.

Will Joe Burrow be traded?

Joe Burrow would not be traded by the Bengals, according to a report from Dianna Russini. “Naturally, when executives and coaches around the league heard about a frustrated-sounding Joe Burrow, the same question floated around: ‘Does he want out of Cincinnati?’ The answer is no, I’m told.”

Russini says that Burrow’s frustration is because he wants to win a Super Bowl, so his statement could be a wake-up call for the team’s front office. “Everyone is being a little dramatic. This isn’t mental health, this isn’t depression, this is I want to win. He’s a serial killer. Nothing matters to him but playing this game and winning a Super Bowl.”

If the information is true, rumors about a possible blockbuster trade or an early retirement are over. Burrow simply wants help to be able to lead the franchise to a championship. The problem is that, with his salary and those of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the situation is complicated, especially with poor drafts on defense.

