Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow has reportedly made final decision on requesting trade from Bengals

Joe Burrow sparked a storm in Cincinnati. It seems there is a final decision about what will happen with his future with the Bengals.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Joe Burrow quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has sparked a wave of uncertainty after expressing that he is not happy with his current situation with the Cincinnati Bengals. The quarterback hinted that football is very draining when he constantly has to deal with injuries and issues on and off the field.

As expected, trade rumors exploded across the national media. Suddenly, if Matthew Stafford retires, the Rams were mentioned as a possible destination, and hypothetical trades were also discussed. For example, the 49ers giving up Brock Purdy and other pieces in exchange for Burrow.

Obviously, even though the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback for the future, that would be impossible since they are in the AFC North. Therefore, if the star were to want out of Cincinnati, the NFC would be a better alternative.

Advertisement

Will Joe Burrow be traded?

Joe Burrow would not be traded by the Bengals, according to a report from Dianna Russini. “Naturally, when executives and coaches around the league heard about a frustrated-sounding Joe Burrow, the same question floated around: ‘Does he want out of Cincinnati?’ The answer is no, I’m told.”

Russini says that Burrow’s frustration is because he wants to win a Super Bowl, so his statement could be a wake-up call for the team’s front office. “Everyone is being a little dramatic. This isn’t mental health, this isn’t depression, this is I want to win. He’s a serial killer. Nothing matters to him but playing this game and winning a Super Bowl.”

Advertisement

If the information is true, rumors about a possible blockbuster trade or an early retirement are over. Burrow simply wants help to be able to lead the franchise to a championship. The problem is that, with his salary and those of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the situation is complicated, especially with poor drafts on defense.

NFL News: Shedeur Sanders sends clear message about his future with Browns

see also

NFL News: Shedeur Sanders sends clear message about his future with Browns

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Joe Burrow sends alarming message for Bengals as star quarterback hints retirement
NFL

Joe Burrow sends alarming message for Bengals as star quarterback hints retirement

Bengals deliver terrible news to Joe Burrow about a key teammate ahead of tough playoff push
NFL

Bengals deliver terrible news to Joe Burrow about a key teammate ahead of tough playoff push

Joe Burrow, Bengals receive huge boost ahead of Week 14 game vs Josh Allen’s Bills
NFL

Joe Burrow, Bengals receive huge boost ahead of Week 14 game vs Josh Allen’s Bills

When are Flamengo and PSG playing? Date and time for FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final
Soccer

When are Flamengo and PSG playing? Date and time for FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final

Better Collective Logo