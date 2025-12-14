What happens if Packers lose to Broncos today in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?

Only a few weeks remain before the end of the NFL regular season, and every team is looking to rack up crucial wins to secure a coveted playoff spot. One of those teams are the Green Bay Packers, who face a tough challenge against the Denver Broncos. Securing a victory in Week 15 will be key.

Jordan Love has played a crucial role for his team, which currently enjoys leadership of the NFC North with a 9-3-1 record ahead of today’s game at Empower Field Stadium. With the Bears and Lions breathing down their necks, a slip at this point could be extremely risky.

Winning could become quite an ordeal, as they will face none other than Bo Nix’s Broncos, one of the season’s breakout teams and one of the two contenders, alongside the Patriots, to claim the top seed in the AFC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Packers lose to the Broncos today?

If the Green Bay Packers lose to the Denver Broncos today, they would record their fourth loss of the season, putting their first-place position in the division at serious risk depending on the result of the Chicago Bears.

Kingsley Enagbare #55 of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Despite this, according to the NFL’s official website, their chances of securing a playoff berth would stand at 88%. If they come out victorious at Mile High, this percentage would rise significantly to 98%.

Advertisement

see also Packers make desperate last-minute roster move amid Josh Jacobs’ uncertainty to face Broncos

The Packers’ final challenges

The Green Bay Packers close out their regular season with a significant stretch of games following their Week 15 contest against the Broncos. The schedule includes a crucial NFC North road matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, followed by a tough interconference home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

Finally, the Packers will wrap up their season with another important divisional clash, traveling to face the Minnesota Vikings. This challenging slate features two road games against NFC North rivals, making the final push for a playoff spot highly competitive.

NFC North standings before Week 15

Green Bay Packers (9-3-1)

Chicago Bears (9-4)

Detroit Lions (8-5)

Minnesota Vikings (5-8)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is worth noting that the standings could change this week depending on certain results. The Chicago Bears, the Packers’ main pursuers, host the Cleveland Browns, while the Detroit Lions travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.