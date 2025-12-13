Video: Lionel Messi’s appearance in India ends up in chaos as angry fans throw seats, invade field at Salt Lake Stadium

With the MLS season concluded and Inter Miami ultimately crowned champions, Lionel Messi and several of his teammates are now fulfilling a series of commitments, including a high-profile visit to India. However, things did not unfold as expected at Salt Lake Stadium.

The Argentine superstar’s stay inside the stadium—alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez—lasted only a handful of minutes. And there was a specific reason behind it, one that ultimately sparked frustration and anger among the spectators.

A large group of people quickly surrounded Messi and his teammates as they stepped onto the field, making it nearly impossible for the public to see him. Enraged by the situation, those in attendance began hurling chairs and whatever objects they could get their hands on, a chaotic display of their frustration.

Most of the criticism was directed at the event’s organizers, with fans voicing their frustration not only over barely getting a glimpse of Lionel Messi, but also demanding refunds for tickets priced at 12,000 rupees (£100; $133).

Fans’ fury erupts

The GOAT Tour got off to a rocky start for Messi and his Inter Miami teammates after their failed first appearance in Kolkata, where a pitch invasion by fans overshadowed what was meant to be a grand celebration.

Fan discontent quickly became evident following statements from some attendees, as reported by The Touchline on X: “All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back.

“The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything… We are very hurt.”

What’s next for Messi’s tour in India?

Following the disappointing turn of events in Kolkata, Lionel Messi still has several key commitments remaining in India. His itinerary includes scheduled appearances and events in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. These engagements are crucial for fulfilling his promotional and professional obligations during his current tour.